James Charles Defends Friend Charli D'Amelio, Trisha Paytas Calls for Fans to Cancel Him

Just Jared Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
James Charles has spoken out to defend his friend Charli D’Amelio for all the backlash she’s receiving for a video that they are both featured in. The young TikTok star has lost nearly a million followers and is even getting death threats after she made rude comments about the food her family’s chef made for [...]
