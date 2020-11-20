Global  
 

Michael J. Fox reflects on sitting next to Princess Diana at ‘Back to the Future’ premiere

Friday, 20 November 2020
Michael J. Fox said that he was seated next to Princess Diana at the 1985 world premiere of "Back to the Future" and joked that he could have ended up on a date with her.
 Michael J. Fox is retiring again. The beloved actor shared his decision to retire due to health concerns in his new book "No Time Like the Future". Fox has had recent health issues, including a 2018 surgery to remove a noncancerous tumor from his spine. Fox was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

