Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni reveals Pavitra Punia's game; Gauahar Khan thanks him

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
With Aly Goni's entry in Bigg Boss 14, the show has become more interesting and entertaining. The actor is not one to bow down to what's wrong, and even if he has to stand alone, he will do that for what's right.

During the captaincy task, Pavitra Punia lifted Kavita Kaushik's box and said that she can do it as she is the...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Pushes Eijaz Khan During Fight

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Pushes Eijaz Khan During Fight 03:47

 Bigg Boss 14 saw some of the major fights inside the house in the last episode. With Eijaz and Kavita under the same roof, explosions are bound to happen, but the last fight might be one of the biggest fights till date. The episode began with Kavita-Jasmin having an argument. When Aly Gony jumped to...

