Bigg Boss 14 Day 46 Update: Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni lock horns over house rules

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14 Day 46 Update: Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni lock horns over house rulesWith the race to win the task heating up in the Bigg Boss House, the housemates are ensuring that they don't let anything pass them by and are completely focused on the prize. So when Bigg Boss sees that certain housemates are breaking rules, he immediately warns captain Kavita Kaushik that she needs to take some action. Clearly,...
