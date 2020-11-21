Aishwarya and Abhishek remember former's father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Back in 2017, the Bachchan family didn't celebrate Diwali due to the demise of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Mr Krishnaraj Rai. It was a rather solemn year for the entire family.



Today is his birth anniversary and Aishwarya took to her Instagram account to remember him. The actress shared a picture of her late father and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Aish remembers dad on his birth anniversary Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to remember her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. She shared his throwback picture and...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago





