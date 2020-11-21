Global  
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek remember former's father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 November 2020
Back in 2017, the Bachchan family didn't celebrate Diwali due to the demise of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Mr Krishnaraj Rai. It was a rather solemn year for the entire family. 

Today is his birth anniversary and Aishwarya took to her Instagram account to remember him. The actress shared a picture of her late father and...
