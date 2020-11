You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive For COVID-19, President Trump Turns Up Efforts To Overturn Election



We're learning of more COVID cases at the White House as President Donald Trump is turning up his effort to try to overturn the election; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:03 Published 14 hours ago Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19



Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week. A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 18 hours ago President-Elect Biden Wins Georgia, President Trump Meets With Michigan Republican Lawmakers



Georgia officially certified their votes and Joe Biden won the state. President Trump summoned top Michigan Republican lawmakers in attempt to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:13 Published 20 hours ago