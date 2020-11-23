Derek Hough & David Dobrik Are Handsome Presenters at AMAs 2020! Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Derek Hough and David Dobrik both look so suave while making their entrances on the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Both of the guys presented during the evening – Derek was on stage to give [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Derek Hough Hits The Dance Floor On 'Dancing With The Stars'



Derek Hough treated DWTS fans to a special night on Monday. The beloved host returned to the floor to perform a sexy routine with girlfriend Hayley Erbert. According to CNN, it was Hough's first time.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published on October 20, 2020

