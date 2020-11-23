Derek Hough & David Dobrik Are Handsome Presenters at AMAs 2020!
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Derek Hough and David Dobrik both look so suave while making their entrances on the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Both of the guys presented during the evening – Derek was on stage to give [...]
Derek Hough and David Dobrik both look so suave while making their entrances on the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Both of the guys presented during the evening – Derek was on stage to give [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources