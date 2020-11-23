Global  
 

Bad Bunny Cancels 2020 American Music Awards Performance After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

E! Online Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Bad Bunny has tested positive for coronavirus. Fans were wondering about the 26-year-old singer's whereabouts after he was scheduled to perform at the Nov. 22nd American Music Awards...
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

