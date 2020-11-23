Concession-Ish? Trump Tells His Team to Work With GSA on Biden Transition
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
President Trump has come as close to conceding the election as anyone expected when he claimed to approve the GSA's releasing federal funding for the Biden transition.
President Trump has come as close to conceding the election as anyone expected when he claimed to approve the GSA's releasing federal funding for the Biden transition.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources