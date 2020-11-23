Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Concession-Ish? Trump Tells His Team to Work With GSA on Biden Transition

Mediaite Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Concession-Ish? Trump Tells His Team to Work With GSA on Biden TransitionPresident Trump has come as close to conceding the election as anyone expected when he claimed to approve the GSA's releasing federal funding for the Biden transition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Biden Transition Can Formally Begin

Biden Transition Can Formally Begin 00:32

 (CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon and obtained by CNN. The letter is the first step the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks [Video]

Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks

Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Sen. Pat Toomey Calls On President Trump To Begin Transistion [Video]

Sen. Pat Toomey Calls On President Trump To Begin Transistion

In a statement, Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey called on President Trump to accept the results of the election and begin the transition to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Running Out Of Legal Options To Fight Election Results [Video]

Trump Running Out Of Legal Options To Fight Election Results

A hand recount in Georgia has reaffirmed Joe Biden's win in the state. Trump continues to cast doubt on the results of the election, while Biden's patience at the transition of power delay wears thin.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:28Published

Related news from verified sources

GSA chief informs President-elect Biden that formal transition process can begin

 The letter effectively ends a weeks-long standoff in which the Biden transition team accused the GSA of withholding critical transition resources.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsWorldNewsUpworthyDeutsche WelleThe AgeNPR

Biden administration to chase Trump family out of White House using comically large broom

Biden administration to chase Trump family out of White House using comically large broom Plans are already in motion to physically sweep the Trump administration out of the White House after President Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his loss and...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPR

HHS' Azar: Transition on COVID Will Be 'Professional' If It Happens

 The Trump administration will work with Joe Biden's transition team on matters concerning the coronavirus pandemic and upcoming distribution of vaccines "when...
Newsmax