Biden transition team dismisses Trump fraud claims as "desperate"

CBS News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Biden transition team is pushing back against President Trump's latest rhetoric about the election, as President-elect Biden moves ahead with another round of Cabinet announcements expected in the days ahead. Nikole Killion reports from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Mr. Biden is spending time with his family. Ed O'Keefe also discusses how this transition year is different from any other.
China launches ‘malign influence campaign on steroids’ targeting Biden and his officials

 US intelligence officials claim China has launched a major campaign to influence president-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. William Evanina, who is..
WorldNews

Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

 WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of..
WorldNews

Neera Tanden will create a budget reflecting values of America: Biden

 Read full article ANI2 December 2020, 9:52 pm·1-min read US President-elect Joe Biden Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): Indian-American Neera Tanden..
WorldNews

China influence 'on steroids' targets Biden team - US official

 A US intelligence official says Beijing is also targeting people close to the incoming president.
BBC News

Pressure intensifies as Biden weighs final Cabinet picks

 The president-elect is facing significant pressure from competing elements of the Democratic Party to fill remaining Cabinet positions and other senior..
CBS News

Tiger King's Joe Exotic 'so close' to presidential pardon [Video]

Tiger King's Joe Exotic 'so close' to presidential pardon

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is "very close" to landing a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, which will set him free from jail, according to the reality TV star's lawyer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
U.S. bans cotton imports from China producer [Video]

U.S. bans cotton imports from China producer

The Trump administration expanded economic pressure on China's Xinjiang province on Wednesday, banning cotton imports from a powerful Chinese quasi-military organization that it says uses forced labor from detained Uighur Muslims. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

MAGA Caravan Car Crash Leads to Trauma, Likely Lawsuit

 The family whose car got flipped in a road rage incident with Trump supporters says they're suffering PTSD from the crash, and it's a good bet someone's about to..
TMZ.com

For Trump supporters primed to disbelieve defeat, challenging the election was a civic duty

 In lawsuits to overturn the election, Trump supporters described what they saw, heard and suspected. Many of their allegations crumbled under scrutiny.
USATODAY.com

Pelosi backs $908B stimulus bill after months of holding out for more

 After months of holding out for another $2 trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing a smaller plan in an effort to..
CBS News

President-elect Biden will meet with workers and business owners suffering from economic crisis

 President-elect Biden is scheduled to meet Wednesday with workers and small business owners who have been affected by the pandemic-driven economic crisis. It..
CBS News

President-elect Joe Biden wants new coronavirus relief bill, announces diverse economic team

 President-elect Joe Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a new coronavirus relief package as he announces a historically diverse economic team. He also named Janet..
CBS News

Biden names diverse economic team tasked with financial recovery

 President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled the team that he said will be responsible for rebuilding the American economy. The incoming economic team stands out for..
CBS News

Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcome

 Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
CBS News

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team

Biden announced his picks at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 1st.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Joe Biden Steps Out in Protective Boot After Breaking Foot

 Joe Biden is giving his broken foot woes the boot ... quite literally. The President-elect was spotted Tuesday in Wilmington, DE, popping into the Queen Theater..
TMZ.com

Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticism

 President-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White..
CBS News
Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs [Video]

Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs

President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of hisdogs, his doctor said. Mr Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited anorthopedist in Newark, Delaware, for an examination on Sunday afternoon, hisoffice said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

President Trump Reportedly Fuming At Attorney General Barr [Video]

President Trump Reportedly Fuming At Attorney General Barr

The president took to social media on Wednesday to air his grievances about last month's election. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims [Video]

Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
President-elect Joe Biden picks all-women communication team [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden picks all-women communication team

President-elect Joe Biden picks all-women communication team.

Credit: KIMTPublished

Israel And The US Assassinate Peace – OpEd

 Israel and Saudi Arabia are doing everything in their power to prevent Biden from rejoining the nuclear agreement -- and Biden’s team has nothing to...
Eurasia Review

China is already targeting Joe Biden and his team, a top US intelligence official warned, calling it an attack 'on steroids'

 Bill Evanina, head of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said his agency had expected China to move its target from Trump to Biden.
Business Insider Also reported by •Brisbane Times

China influence 'on steroids' targets Biden team - US official

 A US intelligence official says Beijing is also targeting people close to the incoming president.
BBC News Also reported by •Brisbane TimesUpworthy