Biden transition team dismisses Trump fraud claims as "desperate"
The Biden transition team is pushing back against President Trump's latest rhetoric about the election, as President-elect Biden moves ahead with another round of Cabinet announcements expected in the days ahead. Nikole Killion reports from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Mr. Biden is spending time with his family. Ed O'Keefe also discusses how this transition year is different from any other.
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
China launches ‘malign influence campaign on steroids’ targeting Biden and his officialsUS intelligence officials claim China has launched a major campaign to influence president-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. William Evanina, who is..
WorldNews
Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pickWASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of..
WorldNews
Neera Tanden will create a budget reflecting values of America: BidenRead full article ANI2 December 2020, 9:52 pm·1-min read US President-elect Joe Biden Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): Indian-American Neera Tanden..
WorldNews
China influence 'on steroids' targets Biden team - US officialA US intelligence official says Beijing is also targeting people close to the incoming president.
BBC News
Pressure intensifies as Biden weighs final Cabinet picksThe president-elect is facing significant pressure from competing elements of the Democratic Party to fill remaining Cabinet positions and other senior..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Tiger King's Joe Exotic 'so close' to presidential pardon
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
U.S. bans cotton imports from China producer
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58Published
MAGA Caravan Car Crash Leads to Trauma, Likely LawsuitThe family whose car got flipped in a road rage incident with Trump supporters says they're suffering PTSD from the crash, and it's a good bet someone's about to..
TMZ.com
For Trump supporters primed to disbelieve defeat, challenging the election was a civic dutyIn lawsuits to overturn the election, Trump supporters described what they saw, heard and suspected. Many of their allegations crumbled under scrutiny.
USATODAY.com
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware City in Delaware, United States
Ed O'Keefe (journalist)
Pelosi backs $908B stimulus bill after months of holding out for moreAfter months of holding out for another $2 trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing a smaller plan in an effort to..
CBS News
President-elect Biden will meet with workers and business owners suffering from economic crisisPresident-elect Biden is scheduled to meet Wednesday with workers and small business owners who have been affected by the pandemic-driven economic crisis. It..
CBS News
President-elect Joe Biden wants new coronavirus relief bill, announces diverse economic teamPresident-elect Joe Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a new coronavirus relief package as he announces a historically diverse economic team. He also named Janet..
CBS News
Biden names diverse economic team tasked with financial recoveryPresident-elect Joe Biden has unveiled the team that he said will be responsible for rebuilding the American economy. The incoming economic team stands out for..
CBS News
Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcomeAttorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
CBS News
Delaware State of the United States of America
President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Joe Biden Steps Out in Protective Boot After Breaking FootJoe Biden is giving his broken foot woes the boot ... quite literally. The President-elect was spotted Tuesday in Wilmington, DE, popping into the Queen Theater..
TMZ.com
Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticismPresident-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White..
CBS News
Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
