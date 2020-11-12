White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tells Fox News She Can’t Answer Questions About the White House
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News Thursday morning, but did so in her capacity as an adviser to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. Because of that, when she was asked about the president’s transition out of office, she referred her interviewers back to the White House.
Again, she is the public face of that communications team. Her salary as press secretary comes from American taxpayers.
“I haven’t spoken to the president about that,” McEnany said when asked about whether President-elect Joe Biden will be getting security briefings. “That would be a question more for the White House but I will say all laws are being followed with regard to an expected transition though we expect to continue on as the Trump administration. We will see how our litigation goes.”
McEnany, like Trump and his allies, pushed the baseless lack of election acceptance that has thus far held up the administrational transition. Trump has yet to acknowledge that he lost the election and has been promising continued litigation.
During the beginning of her interview, “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade did explain to viewers that she has a “dual role.” While it might be confusing, it is allowed. By deliberately not answering any questions from her position as a government official, McEnany skirted violating the Hatch Act.
She followed up her appearance by tweeting that she works “diligently” to separate her government and political activity.
When you enter government, you do not lose First Amendment rights.
Hatch Act says to separate govt & political activity, which I diligently work to do.
Reporters (who ironically have freedom of press embedded in the 1st Amendment), are complaining about my 1A right to speech!
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 12, 2020
Watch McEnany’s appearance on “Fox & Friends” below:
WAIT. When asked about whether Joe Biden will receive access to intelligence briefings, Kayleigh McEnany says, “That would be a question more for the White House."
Kayleigh McEnany IS the WH Press Secretary, though she is appearing on FOX as a Trump 2020 adviser. pic.twitter.com/34gfs72fzE
— The Recount (@therecount) November 12, 2020
