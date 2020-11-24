Global  
 

Mahika Sharma mourns the death of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, says I have lost my father again

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Actress Mahika Sharma who hails from Assam was shocked after she learned about the news that former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi is no more.

Former Miss Teen Northeast says, "I'm really shocked to read about Tarun uncle. I have lost my dad again. His smile and a welcoming face is still in front of my eyes. I remember how...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Tarun Gogoi passes away, remembering the 3-time Assam CM | Oneindia News

Tarun Gogoi passes away, remembering the 3-time Assam CM | Oneindia News 01:30

 Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday after battling multi-organ dysfunction. He was 84 years old. Gogoi was diagnosed with Covid-19 in August and then suffered post-Covid complications at his advanced age. Condolences started pouring in for the veteran administrator who was...

