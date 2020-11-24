"Our Friend" - cast: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones, Jake Owen, Denee Benton, Marielle Scott, Ahna O'Reilly, Isabella Kai Rice, Violet McGraw

Teaser Trailer - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Published OUR FRIEND movie (2021) - Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Casey Affleck 02:30 OUR FRIEND movie (2021) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and Matthew Teague (Casey Affleck), faced with Nicole's impending death, see their best friend (Jason Segel) move in to help them out. In theatres and on-demand Jan 22, 2021.