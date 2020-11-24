Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Our Friend" - cast: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones, Jake Owen, Denee Benton, Marielle Scott, Ahna O'Reilly, Isabella Kai Rice, Violet McGraw

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Our Friend - cast: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones, Jake Owen, Denee Benton, Marielle Scott, Ahna O'Reilly, Isabella Kai Rice, Violet McGraw*Release date :* January 22, 2021
*Synopsis :* "The Friend" tells the extraordinary true story of Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and Matthew Teague (Casey Affleck) who, after learning that ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: OUR FRIEND movie (2021) - Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Casey Affleck

OUR FRIEND movie (2021) - Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Casey Affleck 02:30

 OUR FRIEND movie (2021) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and Matthew Teague (Casey Affleck), faced with Nicole's impending death, see their best friend (Jason Segel) move in to help them out. In theatres and on-demand Jan 22, 2021.

You Might Like