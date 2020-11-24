Noah Cyrus Cries In New Video While Reacting To Her First Grammy Nomination
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Noah Cyrus got super emotional when she found out that she was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award! The 20-year-old singer is up for Best New Artist at the show, which is her first Grammy nomination. Noah shared her reaction video on Instagram, where she broke down in tears upon hearing the news. “IM A [...]
Noah Cyrus got super emotional when she found out that she was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award! The 20-year-old singer is up for Best New Artist at the show, which is her first Grammy nomination. Noah shared her reaction video on Instagram, where she broke down in tears upon hearing the news. “IM A [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources