Noah Cyrus Cries In New Video While Reacting To Her First Grammy Nomination

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Noah Cyrus got super emotional when she found out that she was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award! The 20-year-old singer is up for Best New Artist at the show, which is her first Grammy nomination. Noah shared her reaction video on Instagram, where she broke down in tears upon hearing the news. “IM A [...]
News video: Grammy nominations: Beyoncé's new record; Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles get first nods

Grammy nominations: Beyoncé's new record; Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles get first nods 01:12

 Nominations for the 63rd Grammys are in, and Beyoncé leads the pack with nine. Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch each have six.

