Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grammys Explain The Weeknd Snub After Singer Calls Them Out as 'Corrupt'

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Words are the 'Blinding Lights' singer lost his chance to get nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards after given ultimatum to choose whether to perform at the event or Super Bowl LV.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

The Weeknd Calls The Recording Academy "Corrupt" Over Grammys Snub

 The Weeknd has a word or two about getting snubbed by the Grammys. The biggest shocker of the 2021 Grammy nominations that were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24,...
E! Online