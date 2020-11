Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Taylor Swift is confirming a heavily speculated fan theory. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter revealed that her 29-year-old boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is actually the “William Bowery” credited on her latest studio album during her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions special that debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday (November 25). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift [...]