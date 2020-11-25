|
|
Taylor Swift Finally Confirmed That Her Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote Two Songs On Her New Album "Folklore"
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
After months of speculation, Taylor confirmed that "William Bowery" — the mystery songwriter she collaborated with on "Betty" and...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards
Nominations Announced for
the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards
were announced on Tuesday during a livestream. .
Beyoncé took the lead
with nine nominations...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21Published
|
Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners
Here Are the 2020
American Music Awards Winners.
The American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Here are some of the
big..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published
|
|