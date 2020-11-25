Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Finally Confirmed That Her Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote Two Songs On Her New Album "Folklore"

Upworthy Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
After months of speculation, Taylor confirmed that "William Bowery" — the mystery songwriter she collaborated with on "Betty" and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Taylor Swift releasing Folklore concert documentary

Taylor Swift releasing Folklore concert documentary 00:44

 Taylor Swift's new concert documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, will be released on Disney+ this week.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream. . Beyoncé took the lead with nine nominations...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published
Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners [Video]

Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners. The American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Here are some of the big..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards [Video]

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards. On November 18, Apple announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards. . Rapper Lil Baby was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published