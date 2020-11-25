Global  
 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brutally Mocks Rudy Giuliani’s Black Ooze Debacle While Announcing Virtual Veep Reunion

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brutally Mocks Rudy Giuliani’s Black Ooze Debacle While Announcing Virtual Veep ReunionAfter noting the eery similarities between the 2020 election and the plot of Veep's fifth season, Julia Louis-Dreyfus spoofed Rudy Giuliani's leaking black ooze incident to make an exciting Instagram announcement.
