Kelly Clarkson Reflects on 2020 Lessons: 'People Could Be Bad for You' Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about life lessons in 2020. The 38-year-old “Breakaway” singer got candid in a segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show on the lessons she’s learned this year amid the pandemic, as well as her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson “Even at 38, [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

