Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jallikattu actor Antony Varghese: Blindly followed Lijo's vision

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Jallikattu actor Antony Varghese: Blindly followed Lijo's visionAlmost two years after Guneet Monga's Period: End of Sentence bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject, India continues to eye the coveted golden statuette for Best International Feature Film. On Wednesday, the Film Federation of India announced that Malayalam film *Jallikattu has been selected as India's official...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like