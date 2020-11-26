Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trevor Noah Will Host the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

SOHH Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Trevor Noah Will Host the 63rd Annual Grammy AwardsTrevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” has been tapped to to host the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The popular Television personality shared the big news on his personal Instagram page yesterday. Trevor Noah Scores Grammy 2021 Host Noah is known to keep his viewers engaged and The Recording Academy has taken notice. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards 01:16

 Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy and CBS made the announcement on Tuesday. With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy and CBS made the announcement on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

South Africa: Trevor Noah to Host 63rd Grammy Awards

 [This Day] South African comedian and host of American TV show 'The Daily Host' Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the 63rd Grammy Awards. The...
allAfrica.com

Just In: Daily Show Host Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards

Just In: Daily Show Host Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards Trevor Noah is set to host the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, which will air January 31st, 2021 on CBS.
Mediaite

New host announced for 2021 edition of Grammy Awards

 The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah has been selected to host the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Belfast Telegraph