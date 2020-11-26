Trevor Noah Will Host the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” has been tapped to to host the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The popular Television personality shared the big news on his personal Instagram page yesterday. Trevor Noah Scores Grammy 2021 Host Noah is known to keep his viewers engaged and The Recording Academy has taken notice. The […]
Trevor Noah to Host
2021 Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy and CBS made
the announcement on Tuesday.
With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments,
unity...