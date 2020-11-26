Cardi B Unloads On Wiz Khalifa After Grammys + Nicki Minaj Tweet

Global  
 

Cardi B Unloads On Wiz Khalifa After Grammys + Nicki Minaj TweetAfter Wiz Khalifa seemed to throw a social media jab at Cardi B, the rap superstar and fashion icon went in on the Taylor Gang boss. It all started over the Grammy Awards nominations. Was Wiz Khalifa Hating On Cardi B? Like a lot of hip-hop fans and artists on Tuesday, Wiz was on Twitter […]
 Cardi B has blasted Wiz Khalifa for "pitting her against" her one-time enemy Nicki Minaj.

