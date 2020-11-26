Barack Obama Gives 'Thumbs Up' to Drake Portraying Him in a Movie
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Calling the 'Hotline Bling' rapper a 'talented brother,' the former president of the U.S. says that his daughters Malia and Sasha 'would be just fine' with the Canadian star playing him.
