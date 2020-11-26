Curious to see Abhishek Bachchan's look as Bob Biswas? Photos inside!
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 hit, Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan, will see Abhishek Bachchan take on the role of the sly-looking Biswas. The Guru actor recently flew to Kolkata to shoot for the film, and pictures of his look as the titular character have since gone viral on social media.
'Cricketer' Malaika Arora snapped spending quality time with her son Arhaan Khan. Dressed in comfy athleisure, 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl was clicked outside her yoga center in Mumbai. Her pet Casper was also seen goofing around. Meanwhile, bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was seen outside Mumbai...