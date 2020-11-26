Global  
 

Fundraiser Gives Back To Alice Brock Of Hit Thanksgiving Song Fame

NPR Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Alice Brock became a reluctant celebrity after Arlo Guthrie immortalized her in his Thanksgiving song, Alice's Restaurant. Now friends and strangers are trying to give back to the destitute Brock.
