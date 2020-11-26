Lou Dobbs Scolds Fox News Reporter for ‘Dismissive’ Comments About Trump Team’s Latest Legal Challenges
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Even as a number of Trump allies, including some notable Fox News hosts, have conceded that the election is over and *Joe Biden* is going to be the next president, *Lou Dobbs* has kept hope alive, featuring *Rudy Giuliani*, *Sidney Powell*, and others who have made wild claims of voter fraud so widespread that it will overturn the election results.
President Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox Business on Sunday.
In the interview he continued to make the claims of voter fraud in the 2020 Election.
This is the latest instance of his refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump said he had asked his lawyers to file...