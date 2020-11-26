Lou Dobbs Scolds Fox News Reporter for ‘Dismissive’ Comments About Trump Team’s Latest Legal Challenges

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump supporters gather outside hearing on election integrity in Phoenix



Hundreds of president Donald Trump supporters gathered outside the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix where Trump's legal team held a meeting with Arizona legislators on Monday, November 30. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 4 hours ago Despite Arizona officially certifying results for Biden, Trump supporters gather in protest in Phoenix



Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix, Arizona where Trump's legal team held a meeting with Arizona legislators on Monday, November 30. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:23 Published 12 hours ago Fox News Fact Checks President Donald Trump



Fox News host Eric Shawn fact checked President Donald Trump’s voter fraud falsehoods just a few hours after Trump appeared on the network to spew his election allegations. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:33 Published 20 hours ago