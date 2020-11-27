Adivi Sesh recalls his emotional journey of playing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Marking the death anniversary of Sandeep Unnikrishnan on November 27, the team of Major paid a tribute with a soul-stirring video, reminiscing the journey of making the film. Actor Adivi Sesh will reprise Sandeep Unnikrishnan's character in the upcoming film Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.



Recalling the process of...