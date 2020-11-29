Global  
 

Sean Connery's Cause of Death Confirmed as Pneumonia and Heart Failure

AceShowbiz Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
According to the newly-released death certificate, the former James Bond actor passed away last month from pneumonia and respiratory failure among other factors.
