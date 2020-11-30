Global  
 

Chris Krebs: 95% of 2020 Ballots Were Paper, Showing There Was ‘No Malicious Algorithm or Hacked Software’ That Changed Votes

Monday, 30 November 2020
Former CISA Director Chris Krebs told 60 Minutes that 95% of the 2020 ballots were paper, showing there was "no malicious algorithm or hacked software."
