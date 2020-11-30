Where is the razor? Hrithik Roshan 'almost' shaves off his beard
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Hrithik Roshan is keen to experiment with his look as he wants to bid adieu to his lockdown facial fuzz. Over the weekend, the actor posted a selfie, the last glimpse of sorts of his beard before shaving it off. He wrote in the caption, "Before the beard goes", which sent his fans in a state of excitement.
