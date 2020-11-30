George Clooney Uses This As Seen on TV Product To Cut His Hair
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
George Clooney is finally opening up about the secret to his signature haircut and it’s not something you ever expected. The 59-year-old actor has revealed that he’s been cutting his own hair for the past 25 years, with a Flowbee! Instead of heading to a high end salon, George has chosen to use the 1980s [...]
George Clooney is finally opening up about the secret to his signature haircut and it’s not something you ever expected. The 59-year-old actor has revealed that he’s been cutting his own hair for the past 25 years, with a Flowbee! Instead of heading to a high end salon, George has chosen to use the 1980s [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources