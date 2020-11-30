Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Clooney Uses This As Seen on TV Product To Cut His Hair

Just Jared Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
George Clooney is finally opening up about the secret to his signature haircut and it’s not something you ever expected. The 59-year-old actor has revealed that he’s been cutting his own hair for the past 25 years, with a Flowbee! Instead of heading to a high end salon, George has chosen to use the 1980s [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Felicity Jones' baby news helped shape George Clooney's new film [Video]

Felicity Jones' baby news helped shape George Clooney's new film

George Clooney has Felicity Jones' baby son to thank for making his new movie, The Midnight Sky, extra special, because her pregnancy news made him rethink the whole story.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Amal Clooney Teases Meryl Streep in Speech: 'We've Both Been Married to My Husband' George Clooney [Video]

Amal Clooney Teases Meryl Streep in Speech: 'We've Both Been Married to My Husband' George Clooney

Meryl Streep and George Clooney voiced married foxes in the 2009 animated film Fantastic Mr. Fox

Credit: People     Duration: 01:21Published
Amal Clooney jokes about Meryl Streep's 'marriage' to George [Video]

Amal Clooney jokes about Meryl Streep's 'marriage' to George

Amal Clooney joked about Meryl Streep's "marriage" to her husband George Clooney while accepting the Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award at the online CPJ International Press Freedom Awards.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

George Clooney Has Been Cutting His Own Hair with Flowbee for Years

 George Clooney's been on the DIY-haircut hype long before the pandemic hit -- but he's resorted to what many consider a gimmick product to do it ... and he's...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Upworthy