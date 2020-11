You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why George Clooney gifted his 14 best friends $1 million each



A few years ago, George Clooney's pal Rande Gerber shocked fans by saying Clooney had given each of their close friends a suitcase containing $1 million in cash. Credit: Page Six Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources George Clooney Has Been Cutting His Own Hair with Flowbee for Years George Clooney's been on the DIY-haircut hype long before the pandemic hit -- but he's resorted to what many consider a gimmick product to do it ... and he's...

TMZ.com 6 hours ago



George Clooney Admits He Cuts His Own Hair With Something He Bought Off An Infomercial 25 Years Ago 'So, years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee'

Daily Caller 9 hours ago