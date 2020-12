Abby Dalton, 'Hennesey' and 'Falcon Crest' actress, dead at 88 Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Emmy-nominated "Hennesey" and "Falcon Crest" star, Abby Dalton, died on Nov. 23 in Los Angeles after a long battle with an illness. 👓 View full article

