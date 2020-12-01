Four Tet, Floating Points, 100 gecs, Blood Orange Contribute To Charity Compilation
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Each track is just 1.8 seconds long...
*Four Tet*, *Floating Points*, *100 gecs*, and *Blood Orange* have contributed to a new charity compilation.
The compilation was pieced together by London-based record label PLZ Make It Ruinshave, a charity endeavour kicked off in partnership with Arts Council England.
Out on December 4th, the vinyl only release features a host of huge production talent, including label head (and Frank Ocean collaborator) Vegyn.
There is a cast, though: each artist has constructed a 'locked groove' - 1.8 seconds of music, designed to be the final bar on a vinyl record, 'locked' into a loop for eternity / until the record is stopped.
Contributors include (deep breath) Blood Orange, Arca, Clairo, 100 gecs, Kenny Beats, Dominic Fike, Four Tet, Floating Points, and many more.
All net proceeds from the vinyl only release on December 4th will be split between ACLU and Liberty UK.
Order the record *HERE.*
Check out a contribution below...
SIDE A
1. 100 gecs - One bar to rule them all
2. Arca - UwU
3. ARTHUR - rest_less
4. Blood Orange - MORRIS
5. Buddy Ross - Future
6. Channel Tres - Locked In
7. Clairo - Jasper
8. Daniel Aged - 3 pictures
9. Dijon - PEACKOCK!
10. Dominic Fike - Cheesy Wine
11. Duval Timothy - Penny Sweet
12. Eris Drew - The Beat That Never Dies
13. Floating Points - Recourting
14. Four Tet - If You Spin Your Love Around
15. HAIM - I Know Alone
16. John Glacier - Shiny Sounds
17. Kelsey Lu - Only
18. Kelvin Krash - Guardian Angel
19. Kenny Beats - dontoverthinkshit
20. King Krule - Moonnn
SIDE B
1. Lauren Auder - Thorn
2. Loraine James - Sooth
3. Matthew Tavares - I Know Myself
4. Mica Levi - ⚕
5. Mk.Gee - LL6 +50c
6. Mura Masa - Reassurance Loop
7. object blue - print sprint
8. Octo Octa - My Heart
9. Oli XL - Puppet
10. OTTO - Mr. Bilberry Badger’s Ringtone
11. Overmono - 5 More Years Loop
12. Porches - :*)
13. Raveena - Heartbeat Blip
14. Romil Hemnani - rope
15. Shygirl - Shy Tag
16. Skrillex - Italian Sushi
17. tn_490 - Plus four runner
18. Vegyn - Circle
19. Yawning Portal - Lovely Poison in a Jade Wine Cup
20. Zsela - Liza
