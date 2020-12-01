Four Tet, Floating Points, 100 gecs, Blood Orange Contribute To Charity Compilation Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Each track is just 1.8 seconds long...



*Four Tet*, *Floating Points*, *100 gecs*, and *Blood Orange* have contributed to a new charity compilation.



The compilation was pieced together by London-based record label PLZ Make It Ruinshave, a charity endeavour kicked off in partnership with Arts Council England.



Out on December 4th, the vinyl only release features a host of huge production talent, including label head (and Frank Ocean collaborator) Vegyn.



There is a cast, though: each artist has constructed a 'locked groove' - 1.8 seconds of music, designed to be the final bar on a vinyl record, 'locked' into a loop for eternity / until the record is stopped.



Contributors include (deep breath) Blood Orange, Arca, Clairo, 100 gecs, Kenny Beats, Dominic Fike, Four Tet, Floating Points, and many more.



All net proceeds from the vinyl only release on December 4th will be split between ACLU and Liberty UK.



Order the record *HERE.*



Check out a contribution below...



SIDE A

1. 100 gecs - One bar to rule them all

2. Arca - UwU

3. ARTHUR - rest_less

4. Blood Orange - MORRIS

5. Buddy Ross - Future

6. Channel Tres - Locked In

7. Clairo - Jasper

8. Daniel Aged - 3 pictures

9. Dijon - PEACKOCK!

10. Dominic Fike - Cheesy Wine

11. Duval Timothy - Penny Sweet

12. Eris Drew - The Beat That Never Dies

13. Floating Points - Recourting

14. Four Tet - If You Spin Your Love Around

15. HAIM - I Know Alone

16. John Glacier - Shiny Sounds

17. Kelsey Lu - Only

18. Kelvin Krash - Guardian Angel

19. Kenny Beats - dontoverthinkshit

20. King Krule - Moonnn



SIDE B

1. Lauren Auder - Thorn

2. Loraine James - Sooth

3. Matthew Tavares - I Know Myself

4. Mica Levi - ⚕

5. Mk.Gee - LL6 +50c

6. Mura Masa - Reassurance Loop

7. object blue - print sprint

8. Octo Octa - My Heart

9. Oli XL - Puppet

10. OTTO - Mr. Bilberry Badger’s Ringtone

11. Overmono - 5 More Years Loop

12. Porches - :*)

13. Raveena - Heartbeat Blip

14. Romil Hemnani - rope

15. Shygirl - Shy Tag

16. Skrillex - Italian Sushi

17. tn_490 - Plus four runner

18. Vegyn - Circle

19. Yawning Portal - Lovely Poison in a Jade Wine Cup

20. Zsela - Liza



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Each track is just 1.8 seconds long...*Four Tet*, *Floating Points*, *100 gecs*, and *Blood Orange* have contributed to a new charity compilation.The compilation was pieced together by London-based record label PLZ Make It Ruinshave, a charity endeavour kicked off in partnership with Arts Council England.Out on December 4th, the vinyl only release features a host of huge production talent, including label head (and Frank Ocean collaborator) Vegyn.There is a cast, though: each artist has constructed a 'locked groove' - 1.8 seconds of music, designed to be the final bar on a vinyl record, 'locked' into a loop for eternity / until the record is stopped.Contributors include (deep breath) Blood Orange, Arca, Clairo, 100 gecs, Kenny Beats, Dominic Fike, Four Tet, Floating Points, and many more.All net proceeds from the vinyl only release on December 4th will be split between ACLU and Liberty UK.Order the record *HERE.*Check out a contribution below...SIDE A1. 100 gecs - One bar to rule them all2. Arca - UwU3. ARTHUR - rest_less4. Blood Orange - MORRIS5. Buddy Ross - Future6. Channel Tres - Locked In7. Clairo - Jasper8. Daniel Aged - 3 pictures9. Dijon - PEACKOCK!10. Dominic Fike - Cheesy Wine11. Duval Timothy - Penny Sweet12. Eris Drew - The Beat That Never Dies13. Floating Points - Recourting14. Four Tet - If You Spin Your Love Around15. HAIM - I Know Alone16. John Glacier - Shiny Sounds17. Kelsey Lu - Only18. Kelvin Krash - Guardian Angel19. Kenny Beats - dontoverthinkshit20. King Krule - MoonnnSIDE B1. Lauren Auder - Thorn2. Loraine James - Sooth3. Matthew Tavares - I Know Myself4. Mica Levi - ⚕5. Mk.Gee - LL6 +50c6. Mura Masa - Reassurance Loop7. object blue - print sprint8. Octo Octa - My Heart9. Oli XL - Puppet10. OTTO - Mr. Bilberry Badger’s Ringtone11. Overmono - 5 More Years Loop12. Porches - :*)13. Raveena - Heartbeat Blip14. Romil Hemnani - rope15. Shygirl - Shy Tag16. Skrillex - Italian Sushi17. tn_490 - Plus four runner18. Vegyn - Circle19. Yawning Portal - Lovely Poison in a Jade Wine Cup20. Zsela - LizaJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

