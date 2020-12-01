Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal's wedding: Singer looks royal in white sherwani; dances his heart out Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Udit Narayan's singer-son Aditya Narayan surprised his fans a month back when he announced his wedding with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The couple is set to marry on December 1 in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the marriage are going viral on social media.



In the pictures, Aditya looks royal in white-coloured... Udit Narayan's singer-son Aditya Narayan surprised his fans a month back when he announced his wedding with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The couple is set to marry on December 1 in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the marriage are going viral on social media.In the pictures, Aditya looks royal in white-coloured 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

