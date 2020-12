You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law



Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to 'temporarily.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:47 Published 4 days ago Fox News Fact Checks President Donald Trump



Fox News host Eric Shawn fact checked President Donald Trump’s voter fraud falsehoods just a few hours after Trump appeared on the network to spew his election allegations. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:33 Published 6 days ago President Trump Pardons Michael Flynn While President-Elect Biden Makes Urgent Plea



President-elect Joe Biden made an urgent plea on Thanksgiving Eve while President Donald Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, a key figure in the Russia investigation; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:31 Published 1 week ago