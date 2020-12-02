It's Spotify Wrapped Day

Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

*Spotify* have unveiled a series of new functions for Spotify Wrapped, their annual summation of user's listening habits.



It's been quite a year, with the pandemic re-shaping the way we work, the way we live, and the way we listen.



Spotify Wrapped is an end-of-year survey, allowing individual users to see what they have been listening to across 2020.



The service itself have shared a few revealing stats, such as the 1400% increase in Working From Home playlists.



A huge surge in podcast listening has been identified, with health and wellness podcasts reporting a 180% increase.







