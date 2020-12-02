It's Spotify Wrapped Day

Global  
 

Clash Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
What have you been listening to...?

*Spotify* have unveiled a series of new functions for Spotify Wrapped, their annual summation of user's listening habits.

It's been quite a year, with the pandemic re-shaping the way we work, the way we live, and the way we listen.

Spotify Wrapped is an end-of-year survey, allowing individual users to see what they have been listening to across 2020.

The service itself have shared a few revealing stats, such as the 1400% increase in Working From Home playlists.

A huge surge in podcast listening has been identified, with health and wellness podcasts reporting a 180% increase.



Fill in the #2020Wrapped blank:
"I was in the top 0.5% of listeners for ______."

— Spotify (@Spotify) December 2, 2020

