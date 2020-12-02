Global  
 

Michael Flynn, Newly Pardoned, Calls for Trump to ‘Temporarily Suspend the Constitution’ and Impose Martial Law

Mediaite Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Michael Flynn, Newly Pardoned, Calls for Trump to ‘Temporarily Suspend the Constitution’ and Impose Martial LawAbout a week after being pardoned by President Trump, Michael Flynn called on him to "temporarily suspend the Constitution" and put the country under martial law after losing the 2020 election.
