Michael Flynn, Newly Pardoned, Calls for Trump to ‘Temporarily Suspend the Constitution’ and Impose Martial Law
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () About a week after being pardoned by President Trump, Michael Flynn called on him to "temporarily suspend the Constitution" and put the country under martial law after losing the 2020 election.
CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office.
The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
Nine individuals in Trump's orbit, including Flynn...