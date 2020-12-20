Global  
 

President Trump tweets "Martial law = Fake News" because he knows the Insurrection Act isn't martial law

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) Late last night, President Trump tweeted out, “Martial law = Fake News.” This comes on the heels of increasing calls by Gen. Michael Flynn, attorney Lin Wood, attorney Sidney Powell and many others who are calling on Trump to deploy the military in a limited role to seize ballots and voting machines in...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Krebs: Trump mulling martial law is 'beyond the pale'

Krebs: Trump mulling martial law is 'beyond the pale' 01:11

 Former Trump cyber chief Chris Krebs tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the President’s reported conversations about invoking martial law to try to overturn the election are “not the America that I recognize.”

Trump: Martial Law Rumors 'Fake News, Bad Reporting'

 President Donald Trump fired back at rumors he would consider martial law to combat election fraud, calling it "fake news" and "more knowingly bad reporting."
Newsmax

Is President Trump about to invoke the Insurrection Act and arrest government officials complicit in election fraud?

 (Natural News) On Tuesday December 15, President Donald Trump sent out a series of messages that shudder of law and order, giving off the feeling that greater...
NaturalNews.com