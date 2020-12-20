President Trump tweets "Martial law = Fake News" because he knows the Insurrection Act isn't martial law
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () (Natural News) Late last night, President Trump tweeted out, “Martial law = Fake News.” This comes on the heels of increasing calls by Gen. Michael Flynn, attorney Lin Wood, attorney Sidney Powell and many others who are calling on Trump to deploy the military in a limited role to seize ballots and voting machines in...
Former Trump cyber chief Chris Krebs tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the President’s reported conversations about invoking martial law to try to overturn the election are “not the America that I recognize.”
Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser..