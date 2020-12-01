Global  
 

Situation Update - Dec. 1st - ROGUE government must be ABOLISHED by the people

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) In today’s Situation Update, we highlights the latest interview with 3-star General Thomas McInerney, who is calling for President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, declare martial law and initiate mass arrests of the traitors involved in this criminal election theft (which is actually an act of war against America). Interestingly, today the...
