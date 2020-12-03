Elliot Page: I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Ellen Page, 33, the Oscar-nominated star of films such as Juno (2007) and Inception (2010), has come out as a transgender. In a statement, posted on Twitter, they said that they have changed their name to Elliot Page and expressed "overwhelming gratitude" for those who have supported them.
