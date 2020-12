Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to..

‘To Be An Actor Is Tough,’ Says Jennifer Aniston In REELZ Tell-All On Her Highs & Lows



Not only did her choppy 'do define a generation of hairstyles, Jennifer Aniston has taken on some of the most iconic TV roles, from her career-defining work as Rachel Green on the hit series Friends.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago