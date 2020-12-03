DWTS' Keo Motsepe Posts Cuddly Photo With Chrishell Stause Along With Heart Emoji
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause's recent selfie is giving Dancing With the Stars fans a lot to process. The 31-year-old dance pro posted a pic of himself with the Selling Sunset...
Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause's recent selfie is giving Dancing With the Stars fans a lot to process. The 31-year-old dance pro posted a pic of himself with the Selling Sunset...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources