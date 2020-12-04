Global  
 

'Happy Days' actor Warren Berlinger dies at 83

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The Hollywood actor Warren Berlinger known for his roles in 'Happy Days' and 'The Cannonball Run' has died at the age of 83. Confirming the news to People magazine, the deceased actor's daughter Elizabeth Berlinger on Wednesday (local time) told that her father had died on Wednesday (local time) in Valencia, California, at Henry...
