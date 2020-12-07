Royal Mint Launch David Bowie Coin Into Space Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

*Royal Mint* have sent a *David Bowie* coin into space.



The new coin was minted to honour the iconic UK songwriter, whose first hit was of course 'Space Oddity'.



The coin uses special technology for the Ziggy Stardust lightning bolt, allowing it to shimmer in daylight.



Minted at the Llantrisant-based site, the first coin was blasted up into space, reaching 35,656m as it orbited the Earth’s atmosphere before descending back to Britain.



The best part is that fans now win this interstellar piece of Bowie merch - it's available as a competition prize through the *Royal Mint Facebook page*.



The new coin is part of a Music Legends collection, and follows similar ranges for Queen and Elton John.



Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said:



"In recognition of Bowie's first hit single 'Space Oddity', we felt it was fitting to send his coin into space and celebrate the Starman in his own pioneering fashion."



"David Bowie's music has inspired and influenced generations of musicians and we hope this commemorative coin will be cherished by fans around the world."



