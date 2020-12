You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Neera Tanden is the first Indian-Americana and a woman of colour to be picked|Oneindia News



US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Neera Tanden director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that oversees the administration’s budget and federal agencies, making her the first.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:07 Published 6 days ago Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor



The office of President-elect Joe Biden says Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor "out of an abundance of caution." Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:11 Published 1 week ago Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe



For years, President Donald Trump was a Fox News superfan, routinely phoning in to give impromptu interviews and receive gushing praise. But now, Business Insider reports Trump is waging war against.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago