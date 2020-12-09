Global  
 

Gwen Stefani Just Wants Her Parents Present for Wedding to Blake Shelton

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
During an interview on 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest', the 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' singer explains why she would rather hold her nuptials when it's COVID-19 free.
 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might be battling it out on the latest season of "The Voice", but the pair's nothing but loving when they're home, updating fans on their wedding plans amidst the global pandemic.

