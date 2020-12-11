Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14's Rakhi Sawant: A single mistake of mine has completely ruined my life; I lost everything

Mid-Day Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Rakhi Sawant rose to fame with her appearance on the first season of the controversial Indian reality television series Bigg Boss in 2006. 14 years later, the actress is now back to the reality show as a challenger. Rakhi entered the *fourteenth season* of the Salman Khan-hosted show this week along with Vikas Gupta, Kashmera...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit. Finalists..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 06:00Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist

Eijaz Khan recently became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after revealing his deepest secret and winning the immunity stone. Well last night, the controversial reality show got its second finalist,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:48Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 58 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Becomes The First Finalist [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 58 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Becomes The First Finalist

Bigg Boss gave housemates a chance to take away Rubina Dilaik’s immunity stone to become the first finalist of the show. But there was a twist! Contestants had to reveal their deepest, darkest..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 08:26Published