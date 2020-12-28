Global  
 

Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh to enter Bigg Boss 14? Here's what he says

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh, a businessman, on July 28, 2019, in Mumbai. The news of her marriage came as quite a shocker to her fans and social media followers, and people have since been curious to know more about the man Rakhi married.

In a recent interview with IANS, *Ritesh finally opened up* about Rakhi and shared, "It...
