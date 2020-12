You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rakhi Sawant to go on a date with her fans



Actress Rakhi Sawant celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday. On the special occassion, she launched the music of her upcoming film 'Vinaashkaal'. #RakhiSawant #RakhiSawanthotpic.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:32 Published on November 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources A film on our marriage will do better than other films: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Rakhi married Ritesh, a businessman, on July 28, 2019, in the city. Their wedding photos went viral on the internet in no time.

Zee News 5 days ago